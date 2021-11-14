Off to the ATP Finals! And Djokovic reminds Tsitsipas: “In Turin, many grenade fans”

In Turin it is the big day he had been waiting for for a long time: they leave today, Sunday 14 November, the ATP Finals, the most important tennis tournament after the Grand Slam trials. The program foresees the first match between Medvedev and Hurkacz at 2 pm, the expected confrontation between Berrettini and Zverev in the evening at 9 pm. In the days leading up to the tournament, the 8 competitors at ATP Finals – Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini, Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud – became the protagonists of a walking tour through the streets of the city center, where they took the official group photo. And there was a football-themed curtain between the number one Djokovic and the Greek Tsitsipas. “I came to play here in Turin when I was 15, it was the Under 16 championship. I think the scenery is fantastic, with the mountains as a backdrop to the city. “The Greek replied:” I think Turin is known for truffles. … and for Juventus! “. Djokovic retorted (2.30 minutes of the video below):” Be careful, there are also a lot of Torino fans here … “. And the Pole Hurkacz added:” Yes, better be careful…”.