off we go, temperature -21 °! – OA Sport

THE START BIBS OF THE WOMEN’S DESCENT

THE BEIJING MEDALIST 2022

4.33 Miradoli on arrival pays 1 ″ 06 from Elena Curtoni. Yesterday the best time was 1’33 “18, today the blue did better. But the track seems faster: it is cold and it has frozen over. It’s the Swiss Jasmine Flury’s turn.

4.33 The French Miradoli already has 14 hundredths of an advantage in the second intermediate, it is not a good sign.

4.31 1’32 ″ 87, the weather is good for Elena Curtoni. She made a line error in the upper part, after which a very clean descent. We’ll see where she ranks in the rankings. It is the turn of the French Romain Miradoli.

4.30 The women’s descent has begun, on the track Elena Curtoni.

4.28 The wind is still there, it will be a variable that will affect the race: luck will also be needed.

4.26 Elena Curtoni is ready at the starting gate.

4.23 Here we are, the forerunners are on track. It’s freezing. -21 ° the air temperature …

4.15 Sprain of the left knee with a partial injury to the cruciate ligament already operated in 2013, a small fracture of the fibula and a tendon muscle suffering. This was the diagnosis that Sofia Goggia had to swallow after her crash in the super-G of Cortina. It was January 23, just over three weeks ago: it is a miracle that not only is he at the starting gate, but also that he cultivates medal ambitions.

4.11 If the wind drops progressively, the higher pectorals could have an advantage.

4.09 Visibility is good. The sky is clear, with some sporadic clouds.

4.06 Before 2018, Italy had never won an Olympic gold in women’s downhill.

4.02 There are many athletes who can win, because the track is easy and favors sliding athletes, the so-called ‘sleds’. Here are all the female skiers to follow: 3 Flury, 4 Haehlen, 5 Ledecka, 6 Mowinckel, 7 Siebenhofer, 8 Gagnon, 9 Puchner, 15 Suter, 17 Weidle, 19 Gut-Behrami.

3.58 DEPARTURE CONFIRMED AT 4.30! So we’re only going to be 30 minutes late.

3.52 At 4.00 the jury will make a new decision.

3.46 The wind is decreasing in the next few hours, we will see if we can play the descent today.

3.44 ATTENTION! Departure postponed at 4.30 due to strong wind! A variable that could affect, and not a little, the race.

3.42 Sofia Goggia defends the title won four years ago at PyeongChang 2018. The only woman to have won two Olympic golds in descent at the Olympics, which were consecutive in 1994 and 1998, was the German Katja Seizinger.

3.39 Sofia Goggia was very courageous: she chose bib number 13, the same as the fall in Cortina less than a month ago …

3.37 The starting bibs of the Italians: 1 Elena Curtoni, 10 Nicol Delago, 11 Nadia Delago, 13 Sofia Goggia.

3.35 Bibs for starting the descent:

1 297910 CURTONI Elena 1991 ITA

2 197497 MIRADOLI Romane 1994 FRA

3 516248 FLURY Jasmine 1993 SUI

4 516185 HAEHLEN Joana 1992 SUI

5 155763 LEDECKA Ester 1995 CZE

6 425929 MOWINCKEL Ragnhild 1992 NOR

7 56087 SIEBENHOFER Ramona 1991 AUT

8 105269 GAGNON Marie-Michele 1989 CAN

9 56125 PUCHNER Mirjam 1992 AUT

10 299466 DELAGO Nicol 1996 ITA

11 299630 DELAGO Nadia 1997 ITA

12 6535237 SHIFFRIN Mikaela 1995 USA

13 298323 GOGGIA Sofia 1992 ITA

14 565360 STUHEC Ilka 1990 SLO

15 516319 SUTER Corinne 1994 SUI

16 197641 GAUCHE Laura 1995 FRA

17 206668 WEIDLE Kira 1996 GER

18 56128 HUETTER Cornelia 1992 AUT

19 516138 GUT-BEHRAMI Lara 1991 SUI

20 56088 TIPPLER Tamara 1991 AUT

21 6536396 WILKINSON Alix 2000 USA

22 197383 GAUTHIER Tiffany 1993 FRA

23 415232 ROBINSON Alice 2001 NZL

24 715171 MUZAFERIJA Elvedina 1999 BIH

25 485941 PLESHKOVA Julia 1997 ROC

26 6536213 CASHMAN Keely 1999 USA

27 197956 CERUTTI Camille 1998 FRA

28 45331 SMALL Greta 1995 AUS

29 565320 FERK SAIONI Marusa 1988 SLO

30 539536 WILES Jacqueline 1992 USA

31 107583 REMME Roni 1996 CAN

32 25210 MORENO Cande 2000 AND

33 155848 NOVA Tereza 1998 CZE

34 315187 IGNJATOVIC Nevena 1990 SRB

35 155994 NOVAKOVA Barbora 2002 CZE

36 125038 KONG Fanying 1996 CHN

3.32 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Live broadcast of the women’s downhill at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Hello and welcome dear friends of OA Sport to the LIVE LIVE text of the Olympic descent! The anxious wait is running out, at 4.00 Italian time on Tuesday 15 February we will find out if the immeasurable efforts made by Sofia Goggia to play the free in five circles will be rewarded.

The blue is back from a terrible fall remedied in Cortina three weeks ago and despite the euphemistically uninspiring medical bulletin (left knee sprain with partial cruciate ligament injury and micro fracture of the fibula) he wanted at all costs to be in the game to defend the gold he won in PyeongChang in 2018.

In case of victory or “simple” medal we would cry to the miracle, nevertheless we must pay due applause to Bergamo for having worked hard in an unprecedented recovery. In addition to the “Sofi Nazionale” the sisters Nadia and Nicol Delago and Elena Curtoni will also represent the tricolor, hungry for redemption after the semi blackout in super-G.

The fingers of one hand are not enough to list the opponents of our athletes. The Swiss contingent (Corinne Suter, Lara Gut-Behrami, Joana Haehlen, Jasmine Flury) it is as scary as the Austrian squadron (Tamara Tippler, Cornelia Huetter, Mirjam Puchner, Ramona Siebenhofer) not to mention the excellent ones chances by the German Kira Weidle, of the Czech Ester Ledecka and the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel. Relegated to the role of outsiders the US champion Mikaela Shiffrin, the transalpine Romane Miradoli and candese Marie-Michele Gagnon.

Sofia Goggia will start with the bib n.13, therefore after the technical break that will take place after the n.10. Indicatively, therefore, the Bergamo will be on the track around 4.28 / 4.30interruptions permitting.

The women’s descent of the Winter Olympic Games will start at 4.00 Italian time. Hoping that the wind does not make a fuss on the Yanqing slope we can really hope for a day of glory! Through the dedicated LIVE LIVE OA Sport will tell you about the race minute by minute, from the first to the last athlete: stay connected to experience with us one of the most anticipated events of the entire five-circle event.

Photo: Lapresse