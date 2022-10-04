Off-White and AC Milan strengthen ties between fashion and football

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Off-White and football, a link that makes a lot of sense

share the same way of thinking Off-White and AC Milan it is obviously a matter of style. If the biggest teams on the European continent already have agreements with some of the most important fashion brands, such as Inter/Moncler, Roma/Fendi, Psg/Dior or Real Madrid/Zegna, the AC Milan It now enters this elite group of “fashionable” clubs by associating itself with a brand with which it shares urban roots. In fact, off-white was born in 2013 in Milan, at a time when the city was undergoing a creative renaissance. Both, then, share an American soul, since the Rossoneri club has moved from the Elliott fund to the RedBird fund in recent months.

Virgil Abloh has quickly become a worldwide inspiration, managing with his brand to express a vision that has had the power to turn the conception of fashion upside down in recent years, in particular of fashion. menswear. In the visionary capacity of the designer to unite different worlds, erase limits and borders and make the dialogue between haute couture and streetwearthe football has also played an important role, so the entry of off-white next to a club makes a lot of sense.

In 2018, the brand, in collaboration with Nike, had created a capsule entirely dedicated to footballcalled Football Mon Amour: a black and white checkered game shirt, a pair of gloves and then a pair of Mercurials in which the contact zones with the ball are identified.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The construction of the Milan brand also depends on this

For all these reasons, the collaboration between the AC Milan and Off-White it is legitimate to expect something daring, something never seen before, something that can rewrite the link between football and fashionbreaking all kinds of borders, as in the lesson of Virgil Abloh. The key word, in fact, is innovation, as highlighted by Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer of the Rossoneri club: “This partnership is an ambitious project involving two global and innovative brands. We are a club with very clear values ​​and principles: inclusion, equality and social and cultural equity are at the core of our idea of ​​doing business. Therefore, we are very proud to start this journey with off-white, with whom Milan shares a common vision and mission. This new journey demonstrates once again the ability of the Milan brand to intercept the new generations through the convergence of football and other sectors”.