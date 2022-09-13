Offensive freedom and defensive efforts… what Galtier expects from Messi, Neymar and Mbappé

At the microphone of RMC Sport, Christophe Galtier spoke about his attacking trio, made up of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi, before the Champions League match against Maccabi Haifa (Wednesday at 9 p.m.). If the three players have been on cloud nine since the start of the season, the Parisian coach reminds us of the importance of defensive efforts to be made in order not to create an imbalance.

Christophe Galtier does not want to leave anything to chance concerning his players, even if we are called Neymar, Mbappé and Messi. On a cloud since the start of the season, the attacking trio of PSG will necessarily be expected this Wednesday against Maccabi Haifa, for the 2nd day of the group stage of the Champions League (9 p.m. on RMC Sport 1).

Since the start of the season, the three players have simply been unstoppable. Neymar has 10 goals and 7 assists in eight games, while Messi has 4 goals and 7 assists in nine games. As for Mbappé, he has nine goals in seven games.

>> Relive the PSG press conference

“There must be no relaxation”

At the helm of the team for several weeks, the Parisian coach knows what he expects from his attacking trio. “We can always improve. We must not have any relaxation, insist on the principles of the game, the efforts that each other must make in terms of recovery, he confided to the microphone of RMC Sport right before the press conference. There are a lot of exchanges between my staff, me and the three in front, because I associate them, on how we must position ourselves for the recovery of the ball, to avoid being out of balance. I put a lot of emphasis on how we can associate them and give them as much freedom as possible so that they can express their talent. They are creators, animators and finishers.”

Since his arrival, Christophe Galtier has also placed great importance on the playing time of his three stars, who all have equivalent playing time. Neymar played 712 minutes, Messi 794 minutes and Mbappé 587 minutes.