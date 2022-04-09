Offer! A Galaxy Watch 4 almost free when you buy your Galaxy Z Flip

If you were considering doing the investment what the Galaxy Z Flip means, you’re in luck. We are talking about a smartphone that is usually around 1,000 euros without any kind of offer. While it is true that from time to time we have found good sales, it is not usual. But right now there is PcComponents a pack that will leave you speechless.

Indeed, the Galaxy Z Flip has become one of those devices that has marked a before and after. The fact of power double Despite having a fully touch screen, it has positioned it as a technological pioneer. Yes, it has received a lot of criticism, but we are already facing its third edition . So we can assert that he has succeeded.

The price of this combo is €999 thanks to a 28% discount. And not only will you have a Galaxy Z Flip, but you will also enjoy the incredible Galaxy Watch 4. This smartwatch usually costs around €200and is considered one of the top on the market.

If we carefully analyze the pack, we can understand to what extent it is a bargain. Because for the same price for which a high-end Android is usually found, now you will also have a smartwatch. And a wireless charger for both devices!

Galaxy Z Flip: incredible specifications

The Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 3 it is presented as a suitable phone even for those who are very demanding. First of all, you should keep in mind that it has a 6.7-inch screen. In addition, it also has a outer screen through which you can check your notifications. You won’t have to be constantly displaying it to keep abreast of everything that happens.

The most comfortable thing about this Android is that you can turn it into a device very compact to take it with you anywhere. There will be no pocket in which you do not fit. This is without taking into account that it has a unsurpassed processorand with a power that will allow you to use it almost like a laptop.

Of course the Galaxy Watch 4 It is not far behind in specifications. It is a smartwatch more focused on the social sphere than on sports, but even so it will keep a record of all the activity you do. It is the ideal complement for your new smartphone. all your notifications they will always be at your disposal thanks to this watch, and you can even answer them from your wrist.

To this we must add that you will also have a charger Wireless so you can charge both at the same time. No more living surrounded by cables! Without a doubt, it is an offer that will hardly be repeated. Go get it before the stock runs out at PcComponentes.