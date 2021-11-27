offer and price for the last days of November

Fiat is promoting the 500 for the last days of November: offers and prices on the entire range of small cars

There Fiat promotes, for the month of November, the 500. And one of the flagship versions is certainly that completely electric, “The New 500 Action“Which in the price list costs 26,500 euros. The promotion can be purchased for 22,800 by taking advantage of the FCA Bank Price Contribution loan which also provides a 1,000 euro bonus in public top-ups for two years.

Advance payment of 8,960 euros, then 36 monthly installments of € 159 for the total duration of the loan of 37 months. There maxirata final, called Guaranteed Future Value, is instead of the amount of 12,787.84 euros. Fixed TAN at 6.85% and APR at 8.99%. The offer is valid until November 30th.

In promotion, however, also the hybrid version of the 500. It is the 500 CULT 1.0 with 70 HP Hybrid which price list costs 16,250 euros. With the FCA Bank Price Contribution loan, the amount to be disbursed drops to 12,500. In this case 0 advance, for the first year monthly installments of 134.57 euros then for the successes 84 months installments of 189.89 for a total duration of 96 months. Fixed TAN at 6.85% and APR at 9.02%. L’offering is valid until November 30 but only in case of trade-in with overvaluation of the used.

Fiat 500, in promo also the LPG version

The 500 RED version, also hybrid, with a 70-horsepower 1.0-liter engine that costs 19,150 euros in the list. By leveraging the financing Contribution Price of FCA Bank, on the other hand, the price drops to 15,500 euros. Advance 0, then 96 months; the first 12 of the amount of 164.57 and the subsequent 84 of 232.56 euros. Fixed TAN at 6.85% and APR at 8.64%. L’offering is valid until November 30th and only in case of exchange, with overestimation of the used.

On offer, however, also the GPL version. And the CULT 1.2 69 horsepower EasyPower which price list costs 17,650 euros. The price drops to 13,900 with the FCA Bank Price Contribution loan. Also in this case, advance payments of 0 and 96 months; the first 12 for the amount of 148.57 euros, the following 84 for 209.90 euros. Fixed TAN at 6.85% and APR at 8.82%. Also in this case, offered until November 30th and in case of trade-in with super valuation of used vehicles.