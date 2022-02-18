Offer: Battlefield 2042 for PS4, PS5 and Xbox costs less than $500 MXN

Editorial: Offers / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Yes, Battlefield 2042 it is far from perfect. In fact, it is a game that has left much to be desired and is full of problems. However, it is likely that, for some reason or another, you feel like trying it. If so, you’ll be happy to hear that it just hit one of its lowest prices ever.

What happens is that Amazon Mexico put on discount Battlefield 2042. Thanks to this, each of the versions of the FPS from DICE and Electronic Arts are more than 40% off. This means that you can take each of them for less than $500 MXN.

In case you missed it: EA believes that halo-infinite contributed to the failure of Battlefield 2042

It is important to note that each version of Battlefield 2042 it costs different. Next, we leave you the links to buy it, as well as the price of each version.

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon Mexico affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this publication. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

Find out: A disaster! They demand massive refunds for the purchase of Battlefield 2042

And you, were you waiting for a promotion like this to buy Battlefield 2042? Tell us in the comments.

Battlefield 2042 It arrived on November 19 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. You can learn more about this FPS saga by clicking here.

Related Video: The Good, The Bad, And The Meh Of Battlefield 2042