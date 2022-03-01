Offer for the Realme Watch S, a luxury smartwatch for €54

That without forgetting that it also offers resistance to water with IP68 rating that allows you to submerge it in water up to 1.5 meters deep. For the most athletic, this Realme Watch S is a watch that includes up to 16 sports modes and that provides us with all kinds of information about the activity we do.

Once we turn on your screen, we find more than 100 different spheres with which it is possible to customize it to our liking. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass to prevent any blow from damaging it and is housed in a metal case made of aluminum alloy that gives it great durability and lightness.

With a simple glance, we can see that it has a very attractive design. A watch with a 1.3-inch round touch screen that is capable of intelligently adapting brightness based on ambient light. In this way, it will offer us the best viewing experience both indoors and outdoors.

To help us get the best performance in each workout, it is a model equipped with advanced sensors that monitor our heart rate and are capable of measuring the level of oxygen in the blood. Thanks to the realme Link app, it is possible to view the information about our health from the mobile phone and access more options offered by the Realme Watch S.

It goes without saying that once we synchronize the clock with our smartphone, we will be able to receive all kinds of smart notifications on the wrist. Text messages, emails, WhatsApp messages, notifications from our social networks or calls, and all this without having to take your mobile out of your pocket.

As if that were not enough, if you are one of those who like to listen to music while you are on public transport or on the street, it is also possible to play, pause or change the song from the clock itself. We cannot forget that it is a model with great autonomy, since it offers up to 15 days of use with a single charge.

Offer and discount coupon for the Realme Watch S

The official price of this model is around 80 euros, although now it is possible to find it at a cheaper price. Specifically, the offer we are referring to shows an original price of 63.98 euros, but then it is possible to benefit from an additional discount. To do this, all we have to do is click on the Buy it now button, provide our data and payment method and apply the MOBILES7 coupon.

Automatically, we will see that the final price to pay for this Realme Watch is nothing more than €54.38 and includes free shipping.