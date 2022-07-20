Offer of MIR and EIR 2023 places: Health makes it official

Moments prior to the start of the MIR exam.

The Ministry of Health a new record is set again by convening the most important MIR offer in the history of the National Health System. This year it is set at 8,503 beds, which is 4 percent more than the previous year, while the supply of EIR places stands at 1,953 places. In total, the offer that makes up the seven degrees that make up the Specialized Health Training is 11,112 seats. This figure represents a new milestone for Spanish healthcare, setting a new record for the fourth consecutive year.

This offer will be supported in the Interterritorial Council this Wednesday, where the autonomous communities give the green light to the proposal prepared by the Ministry of Health. Although, as far as you know Medical Writingthis will be the provisional initial offer that will be presented but it may be increased during the next month of August until the same figure becomes official in the State official newsletter (BOE) next September. This is mainly due to the fact that several autonomous communities are currently immersed in the process of accrediting the maximum number of teaching units possible for maximize your training capacity.

Thus, the number of places offered in specialized health training compared to last year has grown by 5 percent. Specifically, the offer MIR vacancies It goes from 8,188 places that there were in 2022 to the 8,503 that are called this year. In other words, the offer grows by 315 more places.

In the case of Nursing supply also grows considerably. This goes from 1,822 places to 1,953 that are set for this year, growing by 131 more places. On the other hand, the squares of Resident Internal Psychologists (PIR) for this year are around 230 places, while the offer of Pharmacy It remains close to 300 seats.

Important news in the 2023 call

In addition, this call reflects important developments that applicants must take into account. After the approval of the RD of Specialties, the regulations of the access tests, which date from 1995, have been updated, which will give the pertinent information to facilitate detailed knowledge of the places offered and eligible.

Thus, this Royal Decree eliminates the possibility of prior approval of private centers. The possibility of eliminating the cut-off mark of the MIR exam, and other FSE degrees, is also established, if necessary. Another important section that will reflect the call is the impossibility of making extraordinary assignments in the event that vacancies remain.

On the other hand, 7 percent of the places offered in all degrees are reserved for people with disabilities in all degrees. In addition, it reduces the quota of non-community nationals in Pharmacy (3 percent) and Nursing (1 percent) degrees and remains at Medicine at 4 percent, which can reach, according to the law, up to 10 percent.

With regard to academic merit, Bachelor’s, Bachelor’s or Diploma studies will be taken into account and the evaluation of the Doctorate will be eliminated. A medical examination is required prior to the incorporation of the assigned position and, in terms of recognition of previous training periods, the duration increases up to a maximum of 50% of the duration of the new specialty.