Offer of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G for 264 euros on Amazon, with a historical minimum price

If you are looking for a mobile for about 250 eurosEast Samsung Galaxy M52 5G for 264 euros It’s the best you can buy right now. It is the best price for this terminal in what leads to the sale in the market. This is the best price so far that you can see for this Galaxy M52 5G. One of the mid-range smartphones dearest by users.

The Samsung mobile is a reference for the Galaxy M family, since we have a terminal with a huge screen of the highest quality, great autonomy, connectivity to the latest and updated to the latest version of Android. If you want to have a good mobile, great manufacturer and with everything you are looking for on a smartphone, and for a much lower price than official (RRP 419 €299).

Buy a Samsung Galaxy M52 5G for 264 euros

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is one of those smartphones that everyone would like to have in their hands. It is a powerful mobile that mounts one of the best processors in this range, the Snapdragon 778G. accompany him 6GB RAM (there is also an 8 GB version) and 128GB of storage internal expandable via micro SD cards. This allows you to move in the very near future the latest from google,Android 12.

On the front we find a beautiful 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz of soda For this price range we could say that it is one of the best cheap phones with an AMOLED panel. In her slim body alone 7.4mm thick we have 2 microphones and stereo speakers, as well as a fingerprint reader on the side of the device. On the screen integrates the 32MP front cameraperfect for video calls and self photos.

At the back we have a 64 MP triple camera accompanied by a 12 MP wide angle + macro with 123° aperture and a 5 MP depth lens. is able to record 4K videos, slow motion at 240 fps and shoot shots at HDR. It is a very good camera in general, but not the best on the market. But for this price, it’s a great option.

Its battery reaches 5,000 mAh with fast charge at 15W, will give us an autonomy of 2 days quietly. In connectivity we do not fall short, because we will have NFC, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual SIM and GPS of great precision. It lacks a 3.5mm jack, but it’s a lesser evil.

