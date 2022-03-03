OFFER – PSG offers Mbappé 50 million a year to retain him

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has offered Kylian Mbappé an annual net salary of 50 million euros to try to extend his contract with the club, which expires in June, the newspaper reported on Tuesday. Le Parisien.

According to a source close to the club quoted by that newspaper, the conversations between the sporting director of the PSGLeonardo, and the forward’s parents continue with the difficulties inherent in this type of negotiations.

Mbappé has already rejected an offer of 45 million euros net per season and the PSG I would try to convince him with another five million more.

To consolidate this offer, the Qatari owners of the club would have added a loyalty bonus of 100 million euros net. Le Parisian remembered that the Barcelona offered the Argentine Leo Messi a loyalty premium of 78 million in 2017.

Mbappé would not be the first player to overcome the symbolic barrier of 50 million euros net per year. The 297 million that he signed Messi for four seasons in his contract extension with the Barcelona of 2017 they reported about 74 million a year.

But at that time, as noted The Parisienthe Argentine striker was 30 years old, had five Ballon d’Ors and four Champions Leagues with the Barcelonaso the figure now offered to Mbappe23 years old, would be something unprecedented.