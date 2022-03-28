Offer: The Last of Us: Part II has rarely been so cheap; buy the 2020 GOTY

Editorial: Gaming Offers / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The Last of Us: Part II It is a controversial game and which has given much to talk about. If you want to play it to form your own opinion, but you haven’t bought it yet, we have news that will make you happy. The thing is that the Naughty Dog game for PlayStation 4 is discounted and it has rarely been so cheap.

What happens is that, in Amazon Mexico, The Last of Us: Part II has 12% discount. It sounds like a small discount and in percentage terms it is; however, with this you will only have to pay $586.31 MXN to get the controversial journey of revenge starring Ellie.

The reason why we say that it has rarely been so cheap is because its price has an average of $776.49 MXN and its historical low is $418.79 MXN. Thus, it is not so far from the lowest price it has had and we usually find it a little more expensive.

The Last of Us can also be obtained on sale

Wait, are you completely new to the universe of The Last of Us? Then we recommend that you do not play the sequel until you have finished the first installment. This is important as it is a direct sequel and there are moments where you will only feel the true impact if you experience the story of the original. It also allows you to be ready for the series premiere of The Last of Us which will debut next year on HBO.

If you want to play the first The Last of Us We tell you that you can also get its remastered version for PlayStation 4 on Amazon Mexico. Right now it has a 30% discount so you can take it for $349 MXN. Although this is not its lowest price, it is a lower price than it has normally had during the last 90 days.

What did you think of this offer? Were you waiting for something like this to buy The Last of Us: Part II? Tell us in the comments.

