offered sandwiches as payment for work

Imagine that you are offered to work in one of the most popular fast food chains in the food industry in the United States and receive in exchange not money, but chicken “entrees”. In the middle of 2022, such a proposal is not only a lousy corporate strategy, it can also be totally illegal.

Chick-fil-A franchise. Photo: Getty Images

The operators of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hendersonville, North Carolina, didn’t see it that way and decided it would be a good idea to recruit “volunteers” in your community to fill job openings at Drive Thru or self-service spaces.

The Chick-fil-A payment?: coupons for free chicken sandwiches.

“We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express!” read a post on the branch’s official Facebook page. “Get 5 free starters per shift (1 hour) worked. Send us a message for more details.”

The offer, since removed, was published on July 26 and received a wave of negative messages that spread to other publications. “I don’t want anyone serving food not to have been trained!”wrote one user.

Founded in 1967, family-owned and privately held company Chick-fil-A has more than 2,700 restaurants in 47 states, including Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and Canada.

The Cathys, the family behind Chick-fil-A, last year boasted a collective net worth of $14.2 billion, and was considered the 21st richest family “dynasty” in the US that year, according to a report by the Institute for Policy Studies. In 2019, Chick-fil-A generated $11.3 billion in sales

“Glad to see you removed the volunteer post which is highly illegal,” another outraged user wrote to them. “Pay workers with money, not chicken.”

The worker shortage is real

The labor shortage in the US is a reality and also aggravates the crisis in the national supply chain: there are approximately 5.5 million more vacancies than workers available to fill them, according to June data from the Department of Labor.

A spokesperson for Chick-Fil-A told Business Insider that the company did not endorse the program and that’s why the restaurant decided to end it.

“Most of the restaurants are individually owned and operated, and it was a program at an individually owned restaurant,” the spokesperson said.

Chick-fil-A drive-thru employees. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

While it is common for many food chains to offer some benefits to their employees, paying workers exclusively on food is quite unusual. For example, Starbucks workers get one free drink during their shifts and seven free meals per week, and Chipotle workers get one free meal on each shift.

Likely because of labor shortages, some fast-food chains have taken other unorthodox approaches to finding workers in the past year.

An Oregon McDonald’s announced it would hire 14- and 15-year-olds in 2021. Like Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s restaurants are largely run by operators who can make individual hiring decisions.

In critical comments to Chick-fil-A’s Facebook post, users accused the franchise of violate the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), which prohibits private, for-profit companies from recruiting volunteers to perform regular job duties.

Communications director for the North Carolina Department of Labor, Jennifer Haigwood, confirmed to Fox News that “any private sector employer that is covered by the FLSA is prohibited allow employees to perform volunteer services.

Haigwood pointed out that the North Carolina Department of Labor does not have jurisdiction over volunteers or in situations where there is no employer-employee relationship.

“Thank you for everyone’s concern on this matter,” Hendersonville store owner Joel Benson wrote in an Instagram post cited by Fox News.

Benson claimed that after “carefully reviewing” the claims, he decided to dpermanently hold the program.

“We are always looking for fun and creative ways to engage our community. Unfortunately, we brought unnecessary negativity and misplaced regional/national attention to our city. I apologize for this and will continue to do my best to treat our guests with honor, dignity, and respect,” she added.

