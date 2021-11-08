offers and bundles for Black Friday 2021 – Nerd4.life

You have not yet Nintendo Switch why are you waiting for some offer to pay for something less? Then look no further, because Nintendo has just unveiled its discounts console-related exclusives for the Black Friday 2021, many of which have been active since 21 November 2021.

Meanwhile, a bundle which includes the console (standard version), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (digital only) and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for $ 299.99.

If theoffering does not convince you, know that there will also be discounts on games. The following titles will in fact have a temporary price reduction of twenty dollars, going from 59.99 dollars to 39.99 dollars during the sales period: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Maker 2, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Kirby Star Allies, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Astral Chain and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

Furthermore, the price of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be reduced from $ 99.99 to $ 59.99, while Ring Fit Adventure will cost $ 54.99 instead of 79.99.

We also imagine that there will also be offers on the Nintendo eShop, as every year. We will notify you as soon as available.