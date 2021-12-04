offers and prices in December 2021

Volkswagen, also for the month of December, is promoting the Polo: the offers on the entire range

Last month of the year and the Volkswagen offers the Polo shirt, the B segment car maybe to buy and put under the Christmas tree.

The car in promotion is the version TSI Life with 1.0-liter 95 horsepower engine that costs 21,150 euros. The offer, taking advantage of the financing and the contributions of both the German brand and the dealership go down to 18,607.00 euros. The advance is 3,800.00 euros, then 35 monthly installments of 159 euros each and a final maxirata called Valore Futuro Garantito for an amount of 10,776.34 euros. Fixed TAN at 3.99% and APR at 5.28%, interest amounts to € 1,533.64. The offer is valid only until December 31st.

The car, in the version on offer, comes as standard with digital cockpit, cruise control, alloy wheels and the App-Connect with Wireless function which also includes both Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

Volkswagen Polo, in promotion the methane version

For those wishing to focus on saving on consumption and, therefore, at the gas station, the Volkswagen promotes the powered version a methane of the Polo. It is the car with a 1.0-liter 90 horsepower engine, TGI Life that the price list costs a little more than normal; the price that goes down to is 22,650 euros € 20,275.00 thanks to the contribution of Volkswagen and the dealerships. Advance of € 3,800, then 35 monthly installments of € 189.00 each for a total loan of € 16,475.00; the final maxirata is instead of the amount of 11,540.62. Fixed TAN 3.99% and APR at 5.18%. The offer is valid until December 31st.

