offers and prices in November 2021

Volkswagen is promoting the Polo for the month of November: offers on the entire range of the German car

There Volkswagen, in November, promoted the Polo shirt, the recently restyled B segment car of the German brand.

The new Polo in promotion is the EVO version with engine 1.0-liter 80-horsepower BMT which price list costs 18,700 euros. The price, however, taking advantage of a VW contribution as well as a dealership discount, it goes down to 16,370 euros. Advance of 3,000 euros, with the loan, then 35 monthly installments of 149 euros each; then there is the final maxirata of 9,528.02 euros called Valore Futuro Garantito. TAN at 3.99% and APR at 5.41%. The offer is valid until November 30th.

The car has standard LED headlights, 8 “Digital Cockpit, App-Connect, manual air conditioning and 15” steel wheels.

Volkswagen Polo, in promotion the methane version

There Volkswagen, however, also promotes the Polo shirt powered by methane. It is the TGI version with a 90-horsepower 1.0-liter engine that has a price of 20,750 euros in the list. The car, however, can be purchased by taking advantage of the financing and the contribution of VW as well as the Dealership, al price of 18,356 euros.

Advance of 3,400 euros, then 35 monthly installments of 169 euros each; the final installment, called Valore Futuro Garantito, is instead of the amount of 10,572.54 euros. TAN at 3.99% and APR at 5.28%. The offer is valid only until the next one November 30th.

The standard equipment of the car consists of the 8 ″ digital cockpit and the App-connect as well as the manual air conditioning inside the car. On the outside, on the other hand, there are LED front lights and 15 ″ steel rims.