offers and prices on models in February

Opel is promoting the Corsa: the whole range of the German car on offer, the prices of the models

There Opelin the month of February, puts again in promotion the Race, his car in the B segment. Let’s see in detail the promotions on the range.

On offer is the Corsa Edition 5 doors with 1.2-liter 75-horsepower MT5 engine that costs 15,100 euros. In promotion, however, the price drops to 14,200 euros with the Opel Choice loan with a total duration of 36 months, with the first payment after 30 days.

In this case advance of 4,100 euros, then 35 monthly installments of € 129 each and a final maxi-payment of € 8,590.26 and denominated Valore Futuro Garantito. TAN at 5.95% and APR at 8.04%. The total amount of the credit is 11,324.69 euros, with total interest amounting to 1,780.57 euros. The offer is valid only until February 28th.

The car, as standard, has 7 “touchscreen configured with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Radio with 6 speakers and a Usb socket with support for iPhone / iPad, in addition to the manual air conditioning. There are also many safety devices, starting from the driver’s fatigue detector to the recognition of road signs and automatic emergency braking with the recognition of pedestrians and cars. Also present is the Lane Keep Assist as well as the Speed ​​Limiter.

Opel Corsa, in promo also the electric version

Opel, however, has long been focused on zero emissions and also has one in promotion fully electric version of the Race.

This is the 136 hp Corsa e-Edition which in promotion can be purchased with the price of 28,448 euros instead of 29.348. In this case, an advance of 10,700 euros, then 35 monthly installments of 199 euros, with the first to be paid after the first 30 days, for the total duration of 36 months of the loan.

READ ALSO – Citroen C3 on offer: promotions and prices for the month of February

There final maxiratacalled Guaranteed Future Value is instead the amount of 14,619.73 euros. The TAN is at 4.90%, while the APR at 6.11%. The total amount of the credit is € 19,102.79, while the interest is € 2,481.94. The offer is valid only until February 28th.

READ ALSO – Toyota Yaris in promotion: offers and prices for the month of February

The offer includes 12 months of unlimited public top-ups and also one year of RCA policy. The electric version promises a range of 329 km while the maximum speed does not exceed 150 km / h.