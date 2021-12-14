offers and prices on the range in December 2021

Citroen is promoting the C3 for the month of December: offers and prices on the range of the French car

Year-end offers in the house Citroen, with the French brand promoting the C3 also for the month of December.

The version on offer of the B segment car is the YOU PureTech with 83 horsepower; the list price of the car is 17,150 euros, a price that is reduced in promotion up to 13,700 euros taking advantage of the Simplydrive financing. In this case, an advance of € 4,614.41, then 35 monthly installments of the amount of € 99 in addition to the final installment of the Valore Futuro Guarantito value of € 8,311.50. The total due is € 11,044.09, of which € 1,458.91 of interest. Fixed TAN at 5.49% and APR at 7.8%. L’offer is valid only until December 31st next.

The car, as standard, has the interior in Mica Gray – Armonia Gray fabric, the White Color Pack, the White rear pillar finish and the fog lights.

Citroen C3, the Aircross version is also on offer

On offer, however, there is also the SUV version of the C3, a little bigger in size and good in the offroad in spite of the classic C3. The version is the AIRCROSS FEEL PureTech from the engine power of 110 horses.

In the list, the cost of the car is 21,600 euros but, with the Simplydrive loan, the car can be purchased with an outlay of just 18,200 euros, price including VAT and putting on the road. The advance, in this case, is € 6,168.80, then 35 monthly installments of € 119 each in addition to the final maxirata Guaranteed Future Value of 11,022.50 euros. The total due is 14,462.45 euros, with 1924.30 of interest. Fixed TAN at 5.49% and APR at 7.29%. This toooffer, just like the C3, it is only valid until December 31st.

The standard car has black roof bars, sequential electric windows at both the front and rear, the cross pack consisting of Anthra gray front and rear protections, rear parking sensors, mirror screen and fog lights with cornering light function.