offers and prices on the range in November

There Peugeot renews the purchase promotions for the month of November on the 208. It is the B-segment sedan of the French company that focuses heavily on the electric.

And in the promo, in fact, there is the version e-208, fully electric. The car is the Active Pack version with 136 horsepower electric motor (100 kw) which in the price list costs 35,650 euros. In promotion, however, the car can be purchased for 29,650 euros by taking advantage of the financing Easy i-Move Lev.

Advance of 11,979 euros, first installment of 45.05 euros which stands for the substitute tax of the contract, then the next 10 at zero euros. You return to pay, in fact, after one year, with 24 monthly payments of 199 euros and a final maxirata called Valore Futuro Garantito for the amount of 16,279. Fixed Tan at 5.5% over the entire period and Taeg at 6.66%. The offer is valid until November 30th.

Peugeot 208, the petrol car is also in promotion

There Peugeot, however, also promotes the petrol car, for those who do not want to focus on the electric already. It’s the version PureTech 75 S&S Like which price list costs 16,350 euros. In the promo, the car can be purchased € 12,900 using the Easy i-Move loan. Advance payment of 4,961 euros, then the first installment of 20.72 euros (the substitute tax on the contract) and then after a year, the 24 monthly installments of 129 euros each begin to be paid. Maxirata denominated Guaranteed Future Value for an amount of 7,515.74 euros. Fixed Tan at 5.99% and Taeg at 8.32%.