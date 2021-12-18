offers and prices until December 31st

Lancia offers the Ypsilon: promotions and prices on the entire range of the Italian car

There Launch promotes the Ypsilon with offers on the entire range of the car for the month of December. It is the only car in the brand’s list and there is a new and incredible option; the car can also be purchased online with a very special discount.

In this case, instead of the € 14,800 price list provided for the version from 70 horsepower Ecochic Hybrid Unyca, it is possible to buy it with € 14,000 through the loan which provides for a monthly payment of € 139 and the final maxi-payment of € 3,461.50. APR at 9.05%. The online order requires a small advance of the maximum amount of 500 euros.

Classic promotion, on the other hand, for the Launch Ypsilon FireFly 1.0-liter 70-horsepower Hybrid Silver engine which costs 15,900 euros in the list; in promotion the amount drops to 13,450 but, taking advantage of the financing Be-Hybrid Price Contribution, the car can be purchased in exchange for 11,950 euros. Advance of € 3,831, then 36 monthly payments of € 129 each and a maxi-payment of € 5,693.21 for a total of 37 months of financing. Fixed TAN at 6.85% and APR at 10.91%, the offer is valid until December 31st.

READ ALSO >>> Fiat Tipo on offer: the price of the models in promotion in December

Lancia Ypsilon, in promo the LPG and methane versions

Lancia, however, is also promoting the Ypsilon powered by LPG for those who do not want the hybrid version; it is the 69-horsepower 1.2 that costs 17,450 euros; in promotion the price drops to 14,900 while with the FCA Bank Price Contribution loan the price drops to 13,400 euros. Advance 4,154 euros, then 36 monthly installments of 149 euros for a total of 37 months. There maxirata final is in the amount of 6,283.10 euros. Fixed TAN at 6.85% and APR at 10.48%. The offer is until December 31st.

Also on offer Ypsilon powered by methane; is the version with a 70 horsepower 0.9-liter engine that costs 18,950 euros in the list. In promotion, the price of the car drops to 16,300 euros; with the Price Contribution loan, on the other hand, an amount of 14,800 euros. In this case, an advance of 6,270 euros, then 36 monthly installments of 149 euros over a total of 37 months. There maxirata final called Guaranteed Future Value is 5,399.23 euros. Fixed TAN at 6.85% and APR at 10.86%. The offer, also in this case, is valid as of December 31st.