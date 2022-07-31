offers “cheap gas and pretty women”

In the swampy world of war, the Kremlin’s propaganda apparatus tries to be ingenious in disguising, albeit timidly, some atrocities committed on the Ukrainian battlefield.

Along these lines, the embassies are distributing a video on the Internet where they play with irony on the “benefits” provided by “Mother Russia”in order to attract Europeans in this scenario of inconsistencies.

The video, only 1.10 minutes long, promotes the country by listing the advantages of living there.

Quote your “delicious gastronomy”, “historical richness” and the splendid Russian “ballet”as well as “world famous writers” and “unique architecture”.

Also, with a questionable sexist bias, mentions his “pretty women”.

In another section he talks about “hospitality”, “traditional values” and points out that it is a country “without canceled cultures”, exhibiting faces of young people of different ethnic groups. She obviously doesn’t forget the vodka.

The most interesting is the reference does to the problems that Europeans are enduring as a result of the war that Russia itself startedsuch as the increase in gas and electricity rates.

In this case, the video offers a Russia with “cheap gas”, “cheap electricity and water” and “cheap taxis”.

Also, he maintains in a mockery of the Western powers, which has “an economy that can withstand thousands of sanctions”.

The ending, with a sarcastic tone, points to the growing fear in Europeans: the arrival of winter with a scarce supply of gas. “It’s time to move to Russia. Don’t delay…winter is coming”, closes the video with the Russian flag waving.

A mixture of certainties, mischief, mockery and quite a lot of perversion if one takes into account that many of these problems were caused by the Kremlin itself with its decision to invade Ukraine.

An economy in crisis

If you look closely at the Russian economy, there are not many data that allow you to take the situation with irony. While is true that the sanctions did not cause an economic collapsedeep cracks are appearing that forecast a collapse of the main indicators.

There was no crash thanks due to the high price of the raw materials it produces. Paradoxically, Russia benefited from the unusual rise in commodities.

There is a constant flow of funds that are helping the government to alleviate the internal crisis. Sell ​​gas, oil, grains, minerals and much more.

“Despite the historic sanctions, the fall into default and the uncertainty generated by the war, Russia seems to be resisting better than expected, at least in the short term. In the long term, the economy seems doomed”, explains Vicente Nieves in The Economist from Spain.

Ilya Matveev, a Russian socialist economist who is part of the Posle editorial group, gives a fairly clear view of what is happening in an interview with Nueva Sociedad magazine: “The sanctions have not caused the economy to collapse. However, I would say that the impact of the sanctions on the Russian economy has been dramatic, and that in the medium and long term the impact will be completely devastating”.

The great driver of the Russian economy at this critical moment was the increase in the production of Petroleum. Bloomberg explains that rose 7% in June due to domestic demand and especially mixed buyers from Asia.

Matveev stresses that “it is impossible for Russia to develop under this type of sanctions regime.”

“It cannot develop at all due to the collapse of imports of all kinds of advanced goods and services from the West, and from many countries that are not geographically in the West, such as Japan and South Korea. Not being able to import those advanced goods and services means that Russia cannot advance technologicallyand that the gap between Russia and the rest of the world will widen,” he says.

In another section, the economist explains that “up to two-thirds of Russians have no savings and can only buy what they need for food and clothing. Buying consumer durables is, for them, extremely difficult.”

“Russia is a poor country and now, in addition, it has sanctions that will further destroy the lives of workers”, details Matveev.

The scathing video avoids these topics. It is already known: propaganda, like war, has no heart.