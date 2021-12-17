offers from the Advent Calendar of December 17, 2021, Ubisoft games and FIFA 22 at a discount – Nerd4.life

Today – December 17, 2021 – on GameStop come the new offers of the Advent Calendar. Today’s proposals focus mainly on Ubisoft games. Here are the details.

First of all, however, we remind you that you can find all the offers on the official GameStop website at this address.

Ubisoft

The Advent Calendar offers of December 17, 2021, at GameStop, include:

Far Cry 6 Yara Edition for 39.98 € (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S)

Far Cry 6 standard at 39.98 € (PS5)

Riders Republic at 34.98 € (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S)

Immortals Fenyx Rising at 27.98 € (Switch)

Immortals Fenyx Rising Shadowmaster Edition for 22.98 € (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S)

Immortals Fenyx Rising Standard for 22.98 € (PS5)

Watch Dogs Legion Resistance Edition for 22.98 € (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S)

Watch Dogs Legion Standard for 22.98 € (PS5)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Washington DC Edition for € 4.98 (PS4 and Xbox One)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard for € 4.98 (PS4 and Xbox One)

FIFA 22 for € 29.98 (Switch)

FIFA 22 for € 39.98 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

FIFA 22 for € 49.98 (PS5, Xbox Series X | S)

Tell us, what do you think of GameStop’s December 17, 2021 Advent Calendar offers?