offers from the Advent Calendar of December 20, 2021, Forza Horizon 5 and Xbox Series S – Nerd4.life

On the site of GameStop the new discounts are available Advent Calendar. Today, Monday 20 December 2021, we find especially the Xbox Series S and some of the most important games of this period in the Xbox and beyond, such as Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.

We remind you that you can find all the offers of the Advent Calendar on the official website of GameStop.it, which you can reach at this address.

Here you are all promotions of the GameStop Advent Calendar of December 20, 2021:

Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One – 49.98 euros

Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One – 59.98 euros

Xbox Series S – € 259.98

– € 259.98 PDP Gaming Headset – € 4.98

Trust GXT 590 controller – € 24.98

Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller – € 149.98

Also note the presence of Xbox Series S that can be purchased through the program All Access, which allows you to get the console along with a 24-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for $ 24.99 a month over 24 months. In total, this is a cost of € 599.76, which is actually the purchase of the console at the price of € 288 plus two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription at the standard price of € 12.99 per month.

Among the other offers of the GameStop Advent Calendar available in this period, not related exclusively to today, we still remember the Nintendo Switch bundle (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for 299.98 euros.

For a limited period of time, the Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League bundle at € 269.98. Includes 1,000 V-Buck and Midnight Drive Pack for Fortnite, as well as 1,000 Rocket League Credits and a host of additional items.