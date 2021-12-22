offers from the Advent Calendar of December 22, 2021, Far Cry 6 and other Ubisoft games – Nerd4.life

The offers of the Advent Calendar of today, Wednesday 22 December 2022. Among the new clashes we find Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and other games made in Ubisoft.

Here are the games on offer from the GameStop Advent Calendar on December 22, 2021:

Far Cry 6 – Yara Edition for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One for 39.98 euros

Riders Republic for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One for 34.98 euros

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One at € 27.98

Just Dance 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One for 34.98 euros

Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch at € 37.98

Assassin’s Creed – The Ezio Collection for PS4 and Xbox One at € 14.98

The Crew 2 for PS4 and Xbox One at € 14.98

Furthermore, although not strictly linked to the news of the GameStop Advent Calendar, the availability of Xbox Series X is reported at the standard price of 499.98 or can be purchased with the Xbox All Access initiative, or the purchase formula in installments in 24 installments. from 32.99 which also includes 24 months of Xbox Game Pass. There is also a promotion that allows you to buy the console and a game or accessory of your choice among those available with a 10% discount on the latter.

