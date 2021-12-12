offers of the Advent Calendar of December 12, discounts on Switch Lite and games – Nerd4.life

Also today, Sunday 12 December 2021, the GameStop Advent Calendar proposes a new series of discounts. Today’s offerings include Switch Lite and various Nintendo games, as well as some PS5 and PS4 exclusives.

We remind you that you can find all the offers of the Advent Calendar on the official website of GameStop.it, which you can reach at this address.

Find below games and consoles on offer with the GameStop Advent Calendar on Sunday 12 December 2021:

Nintendo Switch Lite – Dialga & Palkia Edition – 199.98 euros

Nintendo Switch Lite in Gray, Coral, Turquoise, Blue and Yellow colors – 199.98 euros

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch – 48.98 euros

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch – € 58.98

Big Brain Academy: Challenge of Minds for Nintendo Switch – 24.98 euros

51 Worldwide Games for Nintendo Switch – 28.98 euros

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda – 39.98 euros

God of War for PS4 – € 7.98

Demon’s Souls Remake for PS5 – 39.98 euros

Returnal for PS5 – 49.98 euros

Ghost of Tushima Director’s Cut for PS5 and PS4 – 39.98 euros

BigBen Headset – Red / Blue for Nintendo Switch – € 16.98

Today’s offers of the Advent Calendar could be particularly attractive for those who have not yet purchased the Nintendo Switch and are interested in the Lite model. We also find some games for the console of the big N, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the remaster of Skyward Sword. PlayStation users, on the other hand, may find the discounts on PS5 and PS4 exclusives, such as Returnal and Ghost of Tsushima, interesting.

