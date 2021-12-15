offers of the Advent Calendar of December 15, 2021 – Nerd4.life

On the site of GameStop the new discounts are available Advent Calendar. Today, Wednesday 15 December 2021, we find various games in promotion that range in various genres, including in particular Tekken 7, packages for Fortnite, Jump Force and more.

We remind you that you can find all the offers of the Advent Calendar on the official website of GameStop.it, which you can reach at this address.

Here you are all promotions of the GameStop Advent Calendar of December 15, 2021:

Fortnite: Mint Legends Pack for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox – 24.98 euros

Tekken 7 for PS4 and Xbox One – 14.98 euros

Jump Force for PS4 and Xbox One – 14.98 euros

Disney Magical World 2 – Enchanted Edition – 34.98 euros

Atrix headphones – Pro Series (multiplatform) – 30.98 euros

Among the other offers of the GameStop Advent Calendar available in this period, not related exclusively to today, we still remember the Nintendo Switch bundle (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for 299.98 euros.

For a limited period of time, the Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League bundle at € 269.98. Includes 1,000 V-Buck and Midnight Drive Pack for Fortnite, as well as 1,000 Rocket League Credits and a host of additional items.

We also remind you how interesting it is also the possibility offered up to 17 December to get up to 200 euros in cash for PS4 Pro and 150 euros cash for PS4 (Slim or Original Fat), only in store and under different conditions, as specified on the GameStop website.