offers of the Advent Calendar of December 23, 2021, there is also PS Plus 12 months – Nerd4.life

Today – December 23, 2021 – on GameStop come the new offers of the Advent Calendar. Discounts include a 12-month PS Plus membership, as well as featured games and console accessories.

First of all, however, we remind you that you can find all the offers on the official GameStop website at this address.

GameStop logo

Among the offers you can find PS Plus, available at 39.99 € in the 12-month cut: this is an offer similar to those offered by Sony itself in the last period.

As for the games, instead, we find:

FIFA 22 (PS4, Xbox One) – € 37.98

FIFA 22 (Switch) – € 25.98

FIFA 22 (PS5, Xbox Series X | S) – € 44.98

FIFA 22 (PC – code in a box) – 39.99 €

F1 2021 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S) – 34.98 €

F1 2021 (PC – code in a box) – 24.99 €

GTA The Trilogy (PS4, Xbox One) – 49.98 €

Battlefield 2042 (PS4, Xbox One) – € 37.98

Battlefield 2042 (PC) – € 34.98

Battlefield 2042 (PS5, Xbox Series X | S) – € 49.98

Finally, we can find eight different audio headsets, compatible with various platforms, at € 24.98. Tell us, what do you think of the GameStop Advent Calendar offers for December 23, 2021?