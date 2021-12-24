Tech

offers of the Advent Calendar of December 24, 2021, with the controllers of the football teams – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
The new offers of the Advent Calendar from GameStop, those of December 24, 2021. Among the Call of Duty: Vanguard and FIFA 22 discounts, as well as some controllers for PS4 themed Italian football teams, which will make football and video game fans happy.

First of all, it is polite to remember that you can find all the offers on the official GameStop website at this address.

As for the controller, for € 30.99 you can buy the Wired Controller FIGC – Italian national football team, but if you want there are also those of Naples, Inter, Rome, Juventus and Milan for € 27.98. Remember they are for PS4 only.

THE games on offer they are instead:

  • FIFA 22 (PS4, Xbox One) – € 37.98
  • FIFA 22 (Switch) – € 25.98
  • FIFA 22 (PS5, Xbox Series X | S) – € 44.98
  • FIFA 22 (PC – code in a box) – 39.99 €
  • Pokémon Shining Diamond (Nintendo Switch) – 45.98 €
  • Pokémon Shining Pearl (Nintendo Switch) – 45.98 €
  • GTA The Trilogy (PS4, Xbox One) – 49.98 €
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS4, Xbox One) – € 64.98
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5, Xbox Series X | S) – € 69.98
  • Just Dance 2021 (Nintendo Switch) – € 37.98
  • Just Dance 2021 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One) – € 34.98

1 hour ago
