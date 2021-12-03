offers of the Advent Calendar of December 3, 2021, there is also GTA 5 – Nerd4.life

New day, new offers. On the site of GameStop you can find new discounts of the Advent Calendar. Today, December 3, 2021, we will find various games, including the evergreen GTA 5 in Premium Online Edition, but also a pair of headphones.

First of all, however, we remind you that you can find all the offers on the official GameStop website at this address.

The headphones in offers for the Advent Calendar of the GameStop of December 3, 2021 are Pokémon-themed junior on-ear headphones, perfect for little fans of the Game Freak saga. Moving on to video games, in addition to GTA 5 Premium Online Edition at € 25.98 for PS4 and Xbox One, we can also find the beloved Minecraft for Switch in the standard version, and in the Starter Collection version for PS4 and Xbox One. All versions cost € 25.98.

GTA 5 is on sale for the GameStop Advent Calendar

To these are added a couple of offers of Activision. We can buy Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for PS4, Xbox One (at € 25.98) and Nintendo Switch (at € 29.98). In addition, Spyro Reignited Trilogy is also available for € 25.98 for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Tell us, are there any offers of your interest on GameStop today?