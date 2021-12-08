offers of the Advent Calendar of December 8, 2021, there is also Cyberpunk 2077 – Nerd4.life

On the site of GameStop Italy i are available Advent Calendar discounts of today, Wednesday 8 December 2021. Among the new games on offer we find, among others, Cyberpunk 2077 and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

We remind you that you can find all the offers of the Advent Calendar on the official website of GameStop.it, which you can reach at this address.

Hereinafter i games on offer with the GameStop Advent Calendar on Wednesday 8 December:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for PS4 and Xbox One – 24.98 euros

Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 and Xbox One – 19.98 euros

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes for PS5, PS4 and Xbox platforms – € 24.98

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions for PS4 – € 19.98

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions for Nintendo Switch – 29.98 euros

PJMASK: Heroes of the Night for PS4 and Nintendo Switch – 29.98 euros

Just Dance 2022 for PS5, PS4, Switch and Xbox platforms – 39.98 euros

Cyberpunk 2077 is among the new offerings of the GameStop Advent Calendar

We are approaching Christmas and therefore similar offers could be particularly interesting as a gift. In particular, the offer on Cyberpunk 2077 could be tempting to many, given that it is a particularly low price and could prove to be an excellent investment for the future given the arrival in 2022 of the long-awaited next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

What do you think of the GameStop Advent Calendar discounts today, Wednesday 8 December 2021? Is there any offer that interests you in particular? Let us know in the comments.