offers of the Advent Calendar of December 9, 2021, there is also Skyrim Anniversary – Nerd4.life

The last month of the year advances and with it new offers continue to arrive. Today – December 9, 2021 – on GameStop come the new offers of the Advent Calendar. On this Thursday waiting for The Game Awards 2021, we can find discounts for gaming headsets, Skyrim and other interesting games. Let’s see the details.

First of all, however, we remind you that you can find all the offers on the official GameStop website at this address.

Today, December 9, 2021, GameStop also proposes some offers already seen recently. The Advent Calendar offers us the following discounts on games:

  • Back 4 Blood Special Edition (PS4, PS5, Xbox) – 24.98 €
  • Back 4 Blood Standard (PS4, PS5) – € 24.98
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) – € 19.98
  • Football Manager 2022 (Code in the box) – 39.99 €
  • TES 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (PS4, PS5) – € 29.98

Below, we find two offers dedicated to two Turtle Beach branded headsets. The GameStop Advent Calendar offers the following accessories on sale:

  • Turtle Beach Recon 200 Black Headset – € 34.98
  • Turtle Beach Recon 200 White Headset – € 34.98

It ends with an offer for the DVD of Me Against You: The Mystery of the Enchanted School, on sale for only € 6.98.

Tell us, what do you think of the offers of December 9, 2021?

