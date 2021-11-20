Offers on Amazon Black Friday LEGO sets
Black Friday this year starts with a Friday early! Already today November 19 in fact, there are a lot of offers, more or less advantageous, on the pages of Amazon. And we couldn’t not dedicate some space to the sets LEGO. As we also told you a few days ago, even 5 € discount on a LEGO set is all worthwhile. Danish bricks are unlikely to devalue, on the contrary, they are more likely to grow apart. Consequently, any discount is welcome.
The best deals will be active already today and in the next few days we will see new and equally greedy ones arrive. In this article we will focus on the best LEGO discounted on Amazon.
To begin with we remind you that in ours Telegram channel from the offers we manually select only the best ones related to the tech world (and not only).
Telegram Channel Offers
Let’s take a look at the offers right away. Some were already active in these days of preventive offers, others are active from November 19. The selection takes into account the best prices and the discount percentage.
Amazon black friday offers
LEGO Star Wars
Let’s start with a couple of Star Wars sets. The Darth Vader helmet is perfect for an over 18 gift.
Mixed categories
Three, indeed, four quite different categories but which have few exponents within them. It may be the right time to retrieve the Ship in a Bottle (a wonderful set).
There are 5 pretty good sets, including a couple of radio controlled models.
Marvel Super Heroes
There are also three Marvel sets on offer, including the classic Infinity Gauntlet and one dedicated to Avengers: Endgame.
LEGO Harry Potter
There are only three, but it is very likely that there will be more on offer.
If these offers weren’t enough for you and you want to take a look at the rest of the discounts on Amazon, just click on button following.
BLACK FRIDAY AMAZON
We also remind you that Amazon Italy has extended the free return period up to January 31, 2022, so everything you buy in November and December can be returned and refunded at no additional cost if you are not satisfied with the product.
Below we leave you a list of active promotions these days, which will allow you to get Amazon discount coupons or save on the services mentioned.