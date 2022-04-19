Offers on dozens of games for Xbox One and Xbox Series, with our highlights of the week

Xbox offers new discounts for all players who want to take advantage of unexpected bargains.

We have already become accustomed to Xbox enhancing our desire to play with all kinds of initiatives. Leaving aside its popular Xbox Game Pass, the company does not hesitate to activate a spring event with which they have flourished deals on lots of games. And, if this is not enough for you, think that the company is also distributing gift cards to its users, so we recommend take a look at your xbox account.

Not content with all this, Microsoft continues to support the entertainment of its players with its usual weekly deals. As you can imagine, these discounts will be available during the next seven days and they are complemented by the aforementioned Spring Sale, which will end this Thursday, April 21. So, if you’re looking for a new title to spend many hours on, know that Xbox has a trunk full of games at a reduced price.

From this house we point out some of the offers of the week more featuredalthough we recommend you enter the Xbox discount festival and search through all the bargains they have prepared for players.

Call of Duty: Vanguard for 41.99 euros (before 69.99 euros): the latest installment of Call of Duty makes its appearance in the weekly Xbox offers with a discount that invites us to save 28 euros. In this way, users can enter this shooter through a Standard Edition for Xbox One and Xbox Series.



Immortals Fenyx Rising for 24.49 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): Ubisoft signs this adventure that, through classic Greek mythology, invites us to fight fantastic enemies and explore a world full of details related to Ancient Greece , so it will be a delight for lovers of these stories.



The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition for 4.99 euros (before 49.99 euros): The Sims base games are quite entertaining, but they increase the hours of fun thanks to their curious expansions. Now, with the weekly Xbox sales, we have the opportunity to extend the experience with a proposal of the most festive.



OlliOlli World for 23.99 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): Roll7’s proposal manages to inject the essence of skateboarding into a game full of missions, challenges and tricks to master. As we explore the levels, we also have the opportunity to customize our character’s look and style to suit our tastes.



Mortal Kombat 11 + Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Pack for 29.99 euros (before 99.99 euros): if you like fighting games, this is the perfect combo for you. The brutality of Mortal Kombat 11 invites us to destroy our rivals with the most powerful attacks, while Injustice 2 stands out for including the most epic characters in the DC universe.



Diablo’s Prime Evil Collection for 38.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): the Blizzard franchise once again stars in Xbox discounts with a very complete pack. After all, it includes the Diablo 3: Eternal Collection and Diablo 2: Resurrected titles, as well as the ‘Embrace of Hate’ wing and ‘Mephisto’ pet DLC for the third installment.



The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood for 18.14 euros (before 54.99 euros): If you are looking for a way to enter the ESO universe, this is the best option. And it is that Xbox gives us the opportunity to access a definitive collection that includes the base game and all the previous chapters (Blackwood, Greymoor, Elsweyr, Summerset and Morrowind).



WWE 2K22 for 52.49 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): this brutal franchise has returned with its most brutal delivery, since it allows us to relive the most important moments of Rey Mysterio’s career or, if we prefer, manage WWE’s biggest stars as the main manager.

