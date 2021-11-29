offers with free shipping on consoles, games and more – Nerd4.life

As per tradition, the offers start today Cyber ​​Monday 2021 from Mediaworld, now a tradition that immediately follows the conclusion of the Black Friday week that has just ended, in this case with many offers that also concern video games and consoles, as well as other sectors of electronics.

Find everything at this address on the official MediaWorld website, with promotions that also include the free shipping. As for the industry video games, we find the standard model Nintendo Switch console with Just Dance 2022 for 329 euros, Xbox Series S for 279 euros, Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch Nintendo for 34.99 euros, as well as FIFA 22 for PS4 for 48.99 euros and € 59.99 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. On PS5, we find Demon’s Souls for 49.99 euros, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for 55.99 euros and F1 2021 for 46.99 euros.

Nintendo Switch remains one of the most popular consoles in Italy

Among the accessories, we point out the presence of the Thrustmaster T150 Force Feedback steering wheel at 149.99 euros instead of 229.99 of the list.

On other sectors, including smartphone the offers include Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S at 199.99 euros, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 at 1599 euros (instead of 1949 euros), Xiaomi Redmi Note 9A at 99.99 euros, Motorola Moto g20 at 64GB at 129.99 euros, Redmi Note 8 2021 at 129.99 euros, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G at 349 euros and Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at 749 euros, in addition to Samsung Galaxy A12 128GB at 139.99 euros.

Within Informatics, we find Apple MacBook Air 13 “256GB at 969 euros, HP Probook X360 435 at 649 euros, Mediacom Sbook One 4 at 199 euros and iPad Mini 2019 WiFi + Cell at 499 euros. Finally, a look at the sector TV unveils the 50-inch Sony XR50X94J at 999 euros, the same price as the 55-inch LG OLED B16, while the Samsung Neo QLED QE50QN90A 2021 goes up to 899 euros. The LG OLED 48A16 at 899 euros and the 55-inch C1 at 1299 euros are also very interesting. Find everything at this address.

This news is not an advertisement, but an editorial content for reporting offers that we believe may be of interest to readers. Multiplayer.it has not received any compensation for the publication of this article.