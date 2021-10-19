News

Office look like Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show 2

The second season of The Morning Show has begun, and compelling stories and twists, even Jennifer Aniston’s outfits capture the attention. Always elegant, flawless and trendy: they are perfect office looks to replicate to the letter. Classic pieces of the formal wardrobe take on a contemporary character. Sheath dresses, pencil skirts, coats: here’s what to wear this winter at work to be à la mode.

The 2.0 suit

The suit with jacket and skirt it is a great classic of workwear. In the 40s it was severe, in the 50s it was very elegant and in the 80s it was “powerful”. On the set of The Morning Show 2, does not lose its typical rigor, but is enriched with sartorial details that make it unique. The most beautiful, from the many worn by Jennifer Aniston (and colleague Reese Witherspoon), is undoubtedly the signed model Salvatore Ferragamo. A wool blazer with pointed lapels, lined belt and long sleeves. A “foulard” panel descends softly from the shoulder, giving movement and originality. Jennifer Aniston wears it with a matching pencil skirt, tights and décolleté, for a one color office look.

office look

Jennifer Aniston off the set of The Morning Show in Los Angeles. The gray suit jacket plus skirt is by Salvatore Ferragamo.

How to wear the basics

Basics are the starting point for any successful office look. From the turtleneck to the blouse, passing through palazzo trousers or black décolleté. Alex Levy, the character played by Aniston, wears them mixing neutral shades. Infallible for their simplicity, maintain the elegance given by the couture cuts. Accessories and jewels cannot be missing. For the first the the watchword is comfort: large bags and comfortable shoes. Always and only gold with regard to necklaces, earrings And watches, which give a point of light capable of reviving even the most discontented ensembles.

office look

A scene from the second season of The Morning Show.

The overcoat does it all

An ugly coat is capable of ruining even the best outfit. After all, it’s the first thing you notice during the winter season, which makes it a key piece. Structured, slightly flared and in a neutral color. So it becomes a passe-partout to wear From the morning soon, to go to work, until the evening, for a more glamorous exit. To alternate with the bathrobe and double-breasted models, the teddy-coat is the comfy and warm choice for colder days.

office look

In addition to coats, the teddy coat can be a comfortable and casual alternative for colder winter days.

