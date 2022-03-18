Office of Puerto Rico prepares database to give jobs to Dominicans

The Office of the Government of Puerto Rico in the country reported yesterday that they will later publish the requirements and guidelines to follow for those interested in working on the reconstruction of the island.

The information is produced by the interest unleashed among Dominicans who want to work in the required areas, such as construction and the electrical system, after the announcement by the Puerto Rican authorities that require Dominican labor, especially for the construction sector.

The Office of the Government of Puerto Rico has been receiving calls from workers and began to create a database with their information.

made available to interested parties the phone 809-549-6363 and the email info@puertorico.org.do “so that they communicate with us, that is how we place them in our database and when we have more information, apart from publishing it on our social networks, we are going to send a mass email to those we have registered”.

The Facebook account is Office of Puerto Rico in the Dominican Republic.

The job offer comes after receiving some US$85 billion from federal funds to rebuild the island devastated by natural phenomena. Bricklayers, carpenters, floor installers, master builders and electricians, among others, are in demand.

The executive director of the Office of Puerto Rico in the Dominican Republic, Nelson Torres MartinezHe said in an interview with Listin Diario that It is an open invitation to Dominican companies, and that they are in conversation with this sector.

The free associated state of Puerto Rico has a population of about 3.2 million inhabitants, after 3 to 4% have moved to other US states for the destruction of hurricanes Irma and María and the most recent earthquakes.

As far as Dominicans are concerned, it is estimated that some 300,000 reside there, mostly without defined immigration status. This last group would not qualify for the job offer that the Government has.