Officer Killed in PlazAmericas Mall Shooting – NBC Houston

HOUSTON — Officers in charge of the investigation into the violent act that occurred in PlazAmericas this Wednesday revealed the identity of the San Jacinto County Police District 1 officer shot to death.

According to the authorities, it is about Niel Adams, who at the time of the incident was doing an extra job as a security guard at the shopping center in southwest Houston.

A 35-year-old African-American man was shot to death by police officers after confronting Officer Adams.

Although he managed to be taken to an area hospital alive, he died shortly after.

According to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, prior to the shooting there was an altercation between the officer and this 35-year-old man, who managed to grab the officer’s gun and shoot him.

After this, he ran to the food court where he was shot by two officers who were in the mall.

According to the description of the facts, he had a knife in his hands when he confronted the two officers who shot him.

