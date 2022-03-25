OFFICIAL: Andrés Guardado renews with Betis until 2023

AFP

Madrid Spain / 03.24.2022 09:48:24





The Mexican Andrew Saved renewed with him Betis until June 2023the Andalusian team announced this Thursday, so the midfielder will continue to defend the colors of the Sevillian club for at least one more season.

“Real Betis Balompié and Andrés Guardado have reached an agreement to renew the player’s contract. In this way, the Verdiblanco footballer is linked to the entity until 2023,” the Spanish team said in a statement.

The steering wheel, His contract expired next June.will remain attached to the Betiswhich he arrived in the summer of 2017 from PSV Eindhoven.

“Many people think that it is something of a joke or that we exaggerate those who ask us about Betis, but you have to live it to really understand what the Betic feelsand one who has already been part of that for five years I feel like one more, I feel that this is my home, that I have been a Betic all my life and that is how I try to transmit it to the people who are close to me“, Said the Aztec for the club’s channel.

The Betis supposed for Saved his return to the Spanish championship, which he had reached for the first time in 2007 at Sports of La Coruna coming from Atlas of Guadalajara. The Aztec then passed to Valencia and from there to PSV Eindhoven in 2015.

The numbers of Guardado with Betis

Since his arrival at BetisAndres Guardado has disputed 158 official meetingsin which He has scored four goals and distributed 16 assists.