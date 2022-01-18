Official AVM FRITZ! Box 4060, tri-band router with Wi-Fi 6 perfect for FTTH connections

AVM presented the Fritz! Box 4060 tri-band wireless router. The router can count on support for Wi-Fi 6 technologies.

The router has three Wi-Fi frequency bands (one at 2.4 GHz and two at 5 GHz) and is equipped with four radio units that allow you to reach the maximum speeds of 1,200 Mbit / s (on the 2.4 GHz band) and 2,400 + 2400 Mbit / s (by combining the two 5 GHz bands). Multi-user MIMO (MU-MIMO) is also supported.

AVM’s router supports Wi-Fi 6: improve speed and bandwidth management with many connected devices

The router uses Wi-Fi 6 technology, which it also improves bandwidth management when there are many devices connected at the same time. Fritz! Box 4060 also supports the old WiFi protocols 5 and 4, to ensure maximum compatibility with all home devices.

As for wired connections, Fritz! Box 4060 can count on a 2.5 Gbit / s WAN port, which can also be used as an additional LAN port. There are also three other Gigabit Ethernet ports.

Up to six DECT mobile phones connected, with the ability to make up to five calls simultaneously

Fritz! Box 4060 also has an integrated USB 3.0 port to which printers and storage devices can be connected directly. In this way the contents present in these devices can be easily shared within the local network using the NAS functionality.

TOThe VoIP PBX of the router can connect up to six DECT portable phones, with the possibility of making up to five calls simultaneously. Using broadband voice codecs will allow for higher quality calls, what the company calls HD Telephony.

Fritz! Box 4060 is already available on the Italian market, at the recommended retail price of € 259.99.