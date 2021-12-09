OFFICIAL: Benatia retires and writes a beautiful letter: “Since I was a child I had only one dream”

official

Medhi Benatia announces his retirement from football. At 34, the Moroccan defender – who in Italy wore the shirts of Udinese, Roma and Juventus – put an end to his adventure at Fatih Karagümrük which began with little success last summer and also to his adventure as a footballer. This is his letter.

“From an early age I had only one dream, to become a professional footballer. To get there I had to strive and work hard, make sacrifices, but above all set new goals at every stage of my career. Thank God I was lucky enough to become a professional footballer but as they say in this profession, the hardest part is not signing the first contract but lasting over time. After more than 15 years of “good and loyal service” to football, having played in the most prestigious competitions, I decided to close my career! Throughout my career I have met great people who have allowed me to build myself, which is why I want to pay tribute to all the clubs I have been to: OM, Lorient, Tours, Clermont, Udinese, Rome, Bayern Munich , Juventus Turin, Duhail, Karagumruk. This work has also allowed me to defend and represent my country, Morocco, with which I have lived unforgettable moments, the various CAN but in particular the World Cup 2018. Finally to conclude I would like to thank all those who have supported me and who have supported me all this time, my parents, my wife, my children, my agent, my dear friends and you who follow me. They say that the end of one thing is always the beginning of another … So I say see you soon, always with work and passion as a guideline.

Medhi “.