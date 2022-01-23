Official black PS5 shells ridiculed by the company Sony had sued

Already at the launch of PlayStation 5 many gamers had expressed their disappointment regarding the lack of possibility of being able to buy shells different in color from that of the next-gen Sony branded.

That of PS5 is, in fact, a decidedly particular design, which certainly stands out also due to the predominantly coloring White.

The color chosen for Sony’s new flagship console is certainly divisive as it breaks with the traditional black and gray of previous generations.

Many have therefore decided to do it on their own initiative and have made every effort to change the color of the covers of their consoles.

There were also those who decided to market black shells challenging Sony that ultimately also had to take legal action.

The company in question is Dbrand, which months ago had created a real business of PS5 covers with “Midnight Black“, A sale that was promptly interrupted by the Japanese giant.

Now as we know Sony has decided to formalize the arrival of new original PS5 shells in the most disparate colors, and has received harsh criticism from Dbrand itself.

Apparently the original Sony “Midnight Black” would not be a real black, but a “dark blue“.

To notice a user on Twitter, Cinco9_, who shared a photo of his official black cover complaining about the color not conforming to the description.

And it is at this point that Dbrand intervenes reposting the tweet and commenting with a sharp edge: “here it turns out that you can not understand the black color with the lawsuits“.

lmao turns out you can’t sue your way into figuring out the color black https://t.co/9xmflIc0xp – dbrand (@dbrand) January 22, 2022

Actually looking at the photo more carefully you can see that the PS5 body is more blue than black, and is in contrast with the “Midnight Black” of the Dualsense, which instead is a deeper black in the body, more tenuous in tone. in tone only on the inside of the handles.

If these diatribes provoke some big laughs, you can recover by taking a look at this PS5 themed shell Ghost of Tsushima: probably the most beautiful so far.