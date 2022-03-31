OFFICIAL: Brayan Angulo leaves Cruz Azul after terminating his contract

Brayan Angle he is no longer a player Blue Cross. The cement institution announced through its social networks that the Ecuadorian soccer player will not continue in the institutionso that they thanked you for your delivery during his time at the club.

However, it was learned that the attacker and the club reached an agreement to terminate his contractwhich ended in three months, although as there was no interest in him continuing in La Noriahe was given free rein so that he could emigrate from now on.

Likewise, it was learned that the 26-year-old attacker, Ficharin the next few days with Santos from Brazila club that has been claiming him and which will be able to make use of his services as a free player.

before the departure of Brayan Angle of the celestial club, John Reynoso is left alone with Santiago Giménez as the only strikerbecause it should be remembered that a few months ago the departure of jonathan rodriguez.

He was champion with The Machine

The Ecuadorian can presume that He was part of that team that won the league title with The Machine, which ended more than 20 years of league drought In the institution.

