Official Champions League line-ups

The Santiago Bernabéu will witness another epic battle ofl Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions Leaguethis time against the mighty Manchester City who drives Pep Guardiola, an old enemy of the merengue cause for his blaugrana lineage, because the culé coach dominated at will in The league with the FC Barcelona.

The meringues will come out with the mission of winning the match by difference of two goals, although winning by the minimum difference would assure them to extend the tie to extra time or take it to penalties.

Madrid has given a lecture on how to overcome knockout ties this season, recovering the mysticism of the Santiago Bernabéu against PSG and Chelsea, so now they will seek to return from 4-3 in the first leg, and return to a ‘Champions’ final after four years.

Official Lineups of Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid: Real Madrid; Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Kroos, Benzema, Modic, Casemiro, Valverde, Vinicius and Mendy.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Jesus, Laporte, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Cancelo and Foden.

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Time: 21:00 CET (19:00 GMT).

In 2018 in kyiv a cycle full of glory was closed with the third consecutive victory, an unprecedented event since the European Cup became the Champions League, and in 2022 Real Madrid wants to start a new era of dominance. He is looking for the highlight of his season after winning LaLiga with four games to go, with a squad that seemed to be going through a few years of transition after the goodbye of legends like Cristiano Ronaldo or Sergio Ramos, and while players of the size of Kylian Mbappé join the project .

They seemed necessary to reign again but the two consecutive semi-finals show Real Madrid’s capacity for continuous evolution which, based on exercises of faith, has once again believed in its options. They lifted a tie that seemed doomed against PSG, they relied on London’s advantage and ended up beating defending champion Chelsea in extra time. All in a Santiago Bernabéu that, despite the remodeling works, has recovered the magical European nights, making the legend of comebacks grow.

He needs one more, the most difficult yet against the almighty City and against the coach who won the Bernabéu the most times, Pep Guardiola. Even challenging the history that Real Madrid never got past a semi-final after losing the first leg eight times. And again after reeling and being on the verge of ko in a match. With two goals against in just ten minutes at the Etihad, getting up from the canvas up to three times to reach the Bernabéu alive.

Manchester City’s season has reached a point of no return. They need to pass yes or yes so as not to be stamped again in the competition that is the great obsession of Pep Gardiola and his players. The final of last season was honey on the lips that they do not want to repeat. They are two games away from the title and the advantage of the first leg gives them a slight dose of optimism that Guardiola has been responsible for placating. “We need to score at the Bernabéu. If we score, we’ll go through,” explained the coach after scoring the third consecutive win this Saturday.

