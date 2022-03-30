OFFICIAL: Chivas vs Monterrey postponed, when will it be played?

Midtime Editorial

After a few hours of uncertainty, it is confirmed that the duel between Chivas and Rayados will not be played on Saturday, April 2, as scheduled. the duel will be postponed due to terms in which will find the grass Stadium Akron for the recent events that have taken place on the premises.

When will it be played?

Although neither Chivas or scratched have issued a statement on the matteron the page of the MX League it can be seen that the duel is programmed for him Wednesday April 13 and not for Saturday the 2nd, as originally planned.

A event from omnilife on March 19 and 20, as well as duels from Women’s Chivas and Tapatio on March 21 and 22, respectively, they have greatly demanded the field of the Sacred Flock. As if that were not enough, the Akron as well will have the Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 the presentations from the band Coldplay.

In fact, the basketball court of the chiverío was already in bad shape from which was disputed National Classicso it will be worse when the next commitments that it will host are carried out.

The Rayados against Chivas will be played at 8:00 p.m. at Akron Stadium and will be able to see at channel pay television affiliated. Marcelo Michel Leaño’s squad arrives at this match as the tenth classified with 13 points, while the royals are in the seventh step.