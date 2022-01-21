official confirmation of Phil Spencer

Following the marriage between Xbox and Activision-Blizzard, gaming enthusiasts have wondered if a gigantic franchise like Call of Duty would become Microsoft exclusive or if the shooter series could continue to exist on PlayStation platforms.

After hours of speculation and rumors, we finally have one official statement from Phil Spencer. The Microsoft Gaming leader intervened with a post on Twitter to specify that Call of Duty will not disappear from PlayStation consoles. Spencer and Sony have apparently discussed the matter earlier this week, and Microsoft has confirmed that contractual obligations will be honored as scheduled.

“I had a positive meeting with Sony’s leaders this week. I confirmed our intention to honor all existing agreements after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and ours desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry and we value our relationship. “. Unless future clarifications, perhaps concerning specific contents of the next premium chapters of the series, the discussion regarding the possible exclusivity of the Call of Duty brand seems to be over at this point.

Spencer spent words of appreciation towards Sony when he said he was concerned about the impact that companies far from the gaming world could have on the market.