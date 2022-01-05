Official Core i9-12900KS: 5.5 GHz on single P-core and 5.2 GHz under full load | CES 2022

The announcement was in the air, anticipated yesterday evening by Intel itself, so we were not surprised when the general manager of the CCG division Gregory Briant unveiled during the conference at CES 2022 the arrival of the Core i9-12900KS, selected version of the 12900K capable of operating at even higher frequencies.

Ready to respond to AMD’s new Ryzen 7 5800X3D, expected this spring, the Core i9-12900KS is capable of push up to 5.2 GHz when all P-cores are under load (the E-cores touch 4 GHz instead), while in the case of light loads the single P-core can operate up to the “monstre” frequency of 5.5 GHz. The frequencies were shown with HWInfo while the processor was busy with Hitman 3, but in the teaser of the past few hours the 7-Zip benchmark was used.

Intel did not share other details, such as recommended cooling type, power requirement, or price. Gregory Briant simply said the chip it will be delivered to OEMs during the quarter, which leaves several doubts about the actual availability of this CPU on the retail market. We just have to wait for more information.