Fans were eagerly awaiting the premiere of batman in HBO Max streaming and now the date has been confirmed, a few weeks after its arrival in theaters: April 18.

At last, what thousands of fans were waiting for came true: the new movie batmanwhich premiered at the beginning of March in cinemas worldwide, will reach hbo max.

The next Monday, April 18, the film will be available in streaming HBO Maxboth in Latin America and in its US version.

This was announced by the service through its social networks this Monday.

Make room in your Batcaves because #Batman arrives #DelCineATuCasa this April 18 to HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/86tuCPHnue — HBO Max Latin America (@HBOMaxLA) April 11, 2022

The tape was expected to take about 6 weeks to reach streaming, at no extra cost, because the company had announced it a few months ago.

In December 2021, the WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar told the US podcast Recode Media on Spotify that the studio’s films would be released on HBO Max just 45 days after their theatrical release.

This promise is being fulfilled, in the case of batman.

The film, directed by Matt Reeves, shows Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) two years after becoming Batman, when a serial killer -The Riddler (Paul Dano)- appears and begins killing allegedly corrupt authorities.

In addition, he has to deal with Selina Kyle/Catwoman/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin (Colin Farrell), and Carmine Falcone (John Turturro).