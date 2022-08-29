Official date to hold the MIR 2023 exam: January 21

Moments prior to the start of the MIR 2022 exam.

The MIR exam 2023and the rest of the tests that make up the Specialized Health Training, already have an unofficial date: the next January 21. This was agreed by the autonomous communities together with the Ministry of Health at the last meeting of the Human Resources Commissionwhich must now be ratified with the publication of the call in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

As confirmed by regional sources Medical Writingthe date of January 21, Saturday, to celebrate the exam MIR It is the one that obtained the most consensus among all the autonomies, following the trend of holding the MIR exam, and the rest of the FSE tests, at the end of January. In this way, the Ministry of Health continues to have sufficient margin to complete the stages of correcting the tests, with the aim that applicants can start the residency in the last week of May. Precisely, from the Ministry of Health they settle to this newspaper that the date will become official in the coming weeks with the call in the BOE.

As a novelty, this year’s exams will be governed by the new Royal Decree that regulates the transversal training of specialties in Health Sciences which includes important novelties that affect this year’s call. Among them, the elimination of MIR positions that required prior approval from the hospital to access them stands out. The merits referred to the doctorate in the MIR scale, and other degrees, will also cease to be counted.

The 2023 MIR exam will be governed this year under the new Royal Decree on transversal training of Health Sciences specialties

Another section to be taken into account by non-EU applicants for the EIR and FIR exams is that the Ministry of Health has set the non-EU quota for these people for this year, reserving a quota of places for these people of three and one percent, respectively. In the case of Medicine (MIR) the quota continues to be maintained at four percent. Likewise, the reserve of 7 percent of the places offered in all degrees for people with disabilities is maintained.

With regard to academic merit, Bachelor’s, Bachelor’s or Diploma studies will be taken into account and the evaluation of the Doctorate will be eliminated. Another important novelty for the next call is that new specialists will be required to undergo a medical examination before taking up the assigned position and, in terms of recognition of previous training periods, the length of the up to a maximum of 50 percent of the duration of the new specialty

Otherwise, the exam will continue to have a maximum duration of four and a half hours and a total of 200 questionsplus ten reserves, with four response options.

How many MIR places does the 2023 call offer?

Applicants who apply to MIR exam on January 21 will have a total of 8,503 places convened by the Ministry of Health. In total, the offer that makes up the seven degrees that make up the Specialized Health Training is 11,112 places. This figure represents a new milestone for Spanish healthcare, setting a new record for the fourth consecutive year.

By specialties, Family and Community Medicine becomes the one that offers the most vacancies, with a total of 2,455. They are followed in the greatest number of places by Internal Medicine (413); Pediatrics and Specific Areas (501); Pulmonology (157); Neurology (174); Medical Oncology (167); Rheumatology (82) and Urology (135).

In the lower part of the table, the six specialties that offer less than 80 percent of their accredited places would be Clinical Analysis (with 93 positions), Cardiovascular Surgery (22), Pediatric Surgery (25), Thoracic Surgery (29), Medicine Labor (116) and Clinical Biochemistry (86).