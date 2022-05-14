Official: Diego Vázquez is appointed as the new coach of the Honduran National Team

The wait is over. The Honduran National Team already has a new coach. The Argentinian Diego Vazquez has been made official to take the position vacated by Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez in Bicolor.

From early hours Diario La Prensa confirmed exclusively that ‘La Barbie’ Vázquez was going to sit on the bench of the national squad after accepting the proposal that was offered to him.

After meeting and specifying the missing details, the Honduran Football Federation confirmed on its social networks what was an open secret.

“The Fenafuth National Selection Commission welcomes DT Diego Martín Vásquez as the new coach of the Honduran national team,” the agency announced.