Official: Diego Vázquez is appointed as the new coach of the Honduran National Team
San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
The wait is over. The Honduran National Team already has a new coach. The Argentinian Diego Vazquez has been made official to take the position vacated by Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez in Bicolor.
From early hours Diario La Prensa confirmed exclusively that ‘La Barbie’ Vázquez was going to sit on the bench of the national squad after accepting the proposal that was offered to him.
After meeting and specifying the missing details, the Honduran Football Federation confirmed on its social networks what was an open secret.
“The Fenafuth National Selection Commission welcomes DT Diego Martín Vásquez as the new coach of the Honduran national team,” the agency announced.
‘La Barbie’ Vázquez will take charge of the team on an interim basis for the three games that the catracho team has to play in June for the Concacaf Nations League.
Diego makes history by becoming the first Argentine coach to lead the Honduran National Team and the twenty-fourth foreign coach in command of the ‘H’.
The coach who was successful at Motagua will be accompanied by his assistants Ninrod Medina and Javier Núñez, as well as his physical trainer Patricio Negreira and Josué Reyes will be the goalkeeping coach.
PROFILE OF THE NEW COACH OF HONDURAS:
Name: Diego Martin Vazquez Castro
Birth: July 3, 1971 (50 years old)
Origin: San Martin, Mendoza, Argentina
Height: 1.94 meters
Titles: AFA Coach (2013)
Experience as DT: Motagua of Honduras (2014-2022)
Titles: Opening 2014-2015, Opening 2016-2017, Closing 2016-2017, Opening 2018-2019 and Closing 2018-2019 of the National League of Honduras.