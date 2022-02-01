OFFICIAL – Empoli: Liberato Cacace taken

UPDATE – Empoli has bought Liberato Cacace. Final operation on the gong: in the end the Tuscan club managed to deposit the contract of the young left-back.

This is the press release: “Empoli Football Club announces that it has reached an agreement with Sint-Truiden for the temporary acquisition with the obligation of redemption upon the occurrence of certain conditions of the sports performances of the footballer Liberato Giampaolo Cacace.

Liberato Giampaolo Cacace is a New Zealand defender of Italian origins born in Wellington on September 27, 2000. He starts playing football with Island Bay United, then moves to Wellington Phoenix, reaching the first team of the New Zealand formation that takes part in the A-League; last summer in transfer to Sint-Truiden, formation of the Belgian top division. With the Under 17 national team he won the Oceania championship in 2017, taking part in the subsequent Youth World Cup; in 2018 he made his debut in the senior national team, in the Intercontinental Cup, against Taipei. He also took part in the 2019 Under 20 World Cup and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games “.