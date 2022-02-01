OFFICIAL – Empoli: Liberato Cacace taken

After the rupture of the crusader suffered by Riccardo Marchizza, Empoli has launched on the market to take a left-back who will come to play for the place with Parisi. The latter is recovering from the injury, while Luperto, who can do the left-handed low side, is also struggling with a physical problem. For this reason the management has decided to intervene on the market.
Empoli transfer market: Liberato Cacace arrives
It was thought we could accelerate for Dijks, but in the end the deal fell through and Empoli turned to a younger and more intriguing profile. TOThe young 21-year-old left-back Liberato Cacace arrives in the shadow of Castellani, arriving from VV Sint-Truiden. In Belgium he played as a starter both last year and this year, with 23 league appearances. New Zealander, but of Italian descent, he will probably have several opportunities to show off his talent.